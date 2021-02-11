Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 29,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $7,511,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 372,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $2,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $258.95. 33,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,650. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.25. The company has a market cap of $170.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. 140166 lowered Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.58.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,717,214 shares of company stock worth $155,795,198 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.