Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,795 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.5% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Accenture worth $128,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Accenture by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 29,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,511,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 372,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,327,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,717,214 shares of company stock worth $155,795,198. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $258.92. 35,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,650. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.65 and its 200 day moving average is $240.25. The company has a market cap of $170.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.58.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.