Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock Position Decreased by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 804,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 192,400 shares during the period. Accuray accounts for about 1.4% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Accuray worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 174,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 2,065.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 604,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 576,250 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARAY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $520.23 million, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 2.06. Accuray Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.01.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARAY. Northland Securities began coverage on Accuray in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Accuray presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 296,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,484.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $63,793.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,012.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

