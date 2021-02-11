ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.00

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $114.00 and last traded at $112.91, with a volume of 1275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.96 and a beta of 0.89.

In other ACM Research news, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 98,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total value of $7,901,812.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,323 shares in the company, valued at $19,983,285.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 175,004 shares of company stock worth $13,764,045 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 31.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

