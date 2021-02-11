Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Down 73.1% in January

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the January 14th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACFN opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Acorn Energy has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

