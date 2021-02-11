Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Down 73.1% in January

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the January 14th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACFN opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Acorn Energy has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36.
About Acorn Energy
