Actinium (ACM) Price Hits $0.0129 on Major Exchanges

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, Actinium has traded 48.2% higher against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $368,474.60 and $384,363.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003311 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 28,474,600 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

