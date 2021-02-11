Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,141 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.95% of Acuity Brands worth $41,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 109.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,736,000 after acquiring an additional 320,784 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 606.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 505,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,689,000 after acquiring an additional 433,524 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth about $50,257,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 28.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,362,000 after acquiring an additional 82,213 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 231,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AYI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

NYSE AYI opened at $122.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.43. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $135.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.31 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

