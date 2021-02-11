AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.08

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$33.08 and last traded at C$30.82, with a volume of 78263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.16.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AT. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$2.60 to C$7.15 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 959.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.09.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) news, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 41,000 shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total value of C$657,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,284,870 shares in the company, valued at C$36,626,466.10. Also, Director Roger Dent sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$225,000. Insiders have sold 75,500 shares of company stock worth $1,116,646 over the last ninety days.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

