AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Short Interest Down 75.5% in January

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the January 14th total of 388,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 477,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ACUIF stock opened at $24.36 on Thursday. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40.

A number of analysts have commented on ACUIF shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $9.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

