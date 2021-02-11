Acute Angle Cloud 1-Day Volume Tops $647,236.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $3.90 million and $647,236.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 39.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,835.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,796.90 or 0.03756436 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.91 or 0.00397017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $530.52 or 0.01109056 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.54 or 0.00456861 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.74 or 0.00386207 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $130.86 or 0.00273571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00023312 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

