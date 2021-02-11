Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.49. Adams Resources & Energy shares last traded at $27.11, with a volume of 7,550 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Adams Resources & Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $115.00 million, a PE ratio of -52.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,825,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,261 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

