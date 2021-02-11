Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADPT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 16,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $769,281.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,794,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,778,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $95,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,939,578 shares of company stock worth $112,482,746. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $62.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.11. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.08 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

