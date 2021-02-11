Add.xyz (PLT) Price Tops $0.0436 on Top Exchanges

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Add.xyz has a total market capitalization of $918,393.55 and $341,687.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Add.xyz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00057612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $506.62 or 0.01077201 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 87.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00054308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,539.78 or 0.05400231 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026781 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00019688 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00034212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

PLT is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 107,790,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 tokens. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz

