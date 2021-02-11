Addison Advisors LLC Invests $1.26 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000. The Walt Disney makes up 1.2% of Addison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,848,000 after buying an additional 28,393 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $1,055,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $189.63 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.04 billion, a PE ratio of -119.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.85 and its 200 day moving average is $144.99.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

