AdEx Network (ADX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.03 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, AdEx Network has traded 15% higher against the dollar. AdEx Network has a market cap of $75.65 million and $8.03 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network token can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001383 BTC on popular exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00057023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.64 or 0.01075673 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00054915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.93 or 0.05344534 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00026658 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00019244 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00034985 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

AdEx Network (ADX) is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 121,047,618 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,905,142 tokens. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

AdEx Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

