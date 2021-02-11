adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ADDYY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Societe Generale cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of adidas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. adidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.00.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $172.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 126.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. adidas has a 1-year low of $87.65 and a 1-year high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that adidas will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the third quarter worth $162,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in adidas during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of adidas by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

