adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
ADDYY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Societe Generale cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of adidas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. adidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.00.
Shares of ADDYY opened at $172.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 126.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. adidas has a 1-year low of $87.65 and a 1-year high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the third quarter worth $162,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in adidas during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of adidas by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.
