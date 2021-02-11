Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Purchased by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Adtalem Global Education makes up approximately 2.5% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Adtalem Global Education worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

ATGE stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.96. 6,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,051. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $283.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden bought 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.94 per share, with a total value of $25,014.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,300.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $1,022,284.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.