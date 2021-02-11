ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADV.F) (ETR:ADV) Stock Price Up 1.3%

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADV.F) (ETR:ADV) shares rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €9.60 ($11.29) and last traded at €9.46 ($11.13). Approximately 213,335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 238,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.34 ($10.99).

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $474.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.19.

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, orchestrators, and harmony ecosystems, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

