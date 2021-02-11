ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in January

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ADVOF opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.56 million, a PE ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 1.64. ADVA Optical Networking has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Get ADVA Optical Networking alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADVOF shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ADVA Optical Networking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, orchestrators, and harmony ecosystems, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.