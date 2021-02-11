Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stake Lessened by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 41,738 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 23,337 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 19,487 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 173.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 24.8% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $105.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.40. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEIS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.