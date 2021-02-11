Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.9% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $114,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $108,613,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,929,000 after buying an additional 1,233,991 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,317,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cleveland Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,606 shares of company stock valued at $25,084,113. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.30. The company had a trading volume of 727,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,978,527. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.80 billion, a PE ratio of 124.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

