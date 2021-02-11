Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHCR) Short Interest Update

Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHCR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 246.2% from the January 14th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHCR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,241. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. Advanzeon Solutions has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.38.

Advanzeon Solutions Company Profile

Advanzeon Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc, administers and operates a sleep apnea program known as SleepMaster Solutions. The company was formerly known as Comprehensive Care Corporation and changed its name to Advanzeon Solutions, Inc in January 2014.

