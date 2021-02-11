Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) CFO Leone D. Patterson Sells 12,533 Shares

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ADVM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.88. 449,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,066. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $26.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADVM. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 397.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.