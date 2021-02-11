AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,792 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in Target by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in Target by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.85. The stock had a trading volume of 73,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The firm has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.28 and its 200 day moving average is $163.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.48.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

