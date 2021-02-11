AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,951 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,029,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,766 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 11,374,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,573,000 after buying an additional 3,948,800 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,161,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,330,000 after buying an additional 416,585 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $143,360,000. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,419,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,071,000 after acquiring an additional 179,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.16. 345,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,981,571. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $68.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.66.

