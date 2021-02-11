AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $3.36 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,037,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.46.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.09. 148,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,908,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

