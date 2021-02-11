AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.7% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $21,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Tesla by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1,259.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,601,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,933 shares of company stock valued at $99,955,073 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.61.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $6.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $811.17. The company had a trading volume of 768,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,583,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $768.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,623.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $798.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.27. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

