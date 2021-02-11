AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.7% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,257,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Insiders have sold a total of 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $332.04. 128,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,611,355. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $345.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.70. The company has a market cap of $315.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

