AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,904 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $205.35. 83,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519,063. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.77 and its 200 day moving average is $181.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $207.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.