AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 2,216 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.32. 350,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,803,518. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $188.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

