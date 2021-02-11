AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 2,292 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,181,000 after acquiring an additional 443,973 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,143,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,130,000 after acquiring an additional 398,630 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,643,000 after purchasing an additional 433,469 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,183,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,862 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.29. 935,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,797,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $208.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.