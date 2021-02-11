Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives Sell Rating from Barclays

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ADYYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Adyen in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS ADYYF opened at $2,550.00 on Thursday. Adyen has a twelve month low of $700.00 and a twelve month high of $2,555.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,245.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1,946.98.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

