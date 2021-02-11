Aeon (AEON) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16,620.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 24% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. Aeon has a total market cap of $5.01 million and $16,620.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded up 46.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.57 or 0.00418449 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Aeon

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.