Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Aeon Global Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGHC) dropped 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 14,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 24,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.

About Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC)

Aeon Global Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides various clinical laboratory testing services in the United States. The company operates through Laboratory Testing Services and Web-Based Software segments. Its laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine, or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals, as well as the patient's DNA profile.

