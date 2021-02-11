AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 94.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 22.4% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 44,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in AerCap by 79.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 141,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 62,551 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in AerCap by 12.6% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in AerCap by 7.6% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of AER traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.84. 26,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,573. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -169.85 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

