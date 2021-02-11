Aeron (ARNX) Hits Market Cap of $159,898.75

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Aeron has a market cap of $159,898.75 and approximately $89,783.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aeron has traded up 65.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00057372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.45 or 0.01073044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00054370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006175 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 80.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,546.47 or 0.05395358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00026726 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00019759 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00033962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.