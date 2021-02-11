Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AEMD traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.76. 42,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,785. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

In other Aethlon Medical news, Director Chetan Shah sold 26,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $56,657.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares in the company, valued at $47,247.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.