Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Trading Down 11%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s stock price traded down 11% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.74. 3,181,072 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 281% from the average session volume of 834,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $33.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Aethlon Medical news, Director Chetan Shah sold 26,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $56,657.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,247.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Aethlon Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

