Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARGKF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Investec lowered shares of Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Aggreko alerts:

OTCMKTS ARGKF opened at $11.86 on Thursday. Aggreko has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.