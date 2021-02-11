Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $64.95

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.95 and last traded at $64.95, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 39.70 million square meters in 75 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

