AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 387.5% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS AGLXY opened at $8.65 on Thursday. AGL Energy has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

