Agree Realty (ADC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Agree Realty to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ADC stock opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.52. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.52%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

