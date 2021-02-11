Agriterra (LON:AGTA) Shares Gap Up to $5.60

Agriterra Limited (LON:AGTA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.60, but opened at $5.90. Agriterra shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 25,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,309.18, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.54. The company has a market cap of £892,105.20 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46.

About Agriterra (LON:AGTA)

Agriterra Limited invests in, develops, and operates agricultural projects in Africa. It operates in two divisions, Grain and Beef. The company produces and exports beef; and processes and sells maize flour under the DECA brand. It also operates an abattoir at Chimoio and various retail units across Mozambique.

