Aidos Kuneen Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.33 Million (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for about $3.75 or 0.00007767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $93.77 million and $2.33 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,291.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,793.99 or 0.03714898 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.92 or 0.00387067 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $531.99 or 0.01101610 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.45 or 0.00468925 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.81 or 0.00397197 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.76 or 0.00297686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00024398 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

Aidos Kuneen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

