Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $257.53. The company had a trading volume of 29,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,625. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

