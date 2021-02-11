Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.65.

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $216.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,571,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364,947. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.60. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $846,944,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,825,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,806,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,675,000. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,720,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

