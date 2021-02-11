Airgain (AIRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AIRG opened at $25.75 on Thursday. Airgain has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $28.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $251.53 million, a P/E ratio of -117.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIRG shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Airgain from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities cut Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Airgain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

