Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Down 73.9% in January

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the January 14th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS AIPUY opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49. Airports of Thailand Public has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, and Security Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket, and Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai airports.

