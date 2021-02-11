Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 284.6% from the January 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AJINY opened at $22.35 on Thursday. Ajinomoto has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $24.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Get Ajinomoto alerts:

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.32.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.