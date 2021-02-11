Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Trading Down 12.6%

Shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) traded down 12.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $8.08. 4,037,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 5,242,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Akerna from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get Akerna alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $174.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 3.04.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Akerna had a negative return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 146.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akerna by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 858,656 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Akerna by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 372,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Akerna by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 174,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 74,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Akerna by 22.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 19,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Company Profile (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.